John Fisher says he did everything to keep the A's in Oakland & MLB fans aren't having it: "Does anyone believe this charlatan?"

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher may be one of the least popular figures in the MLB right now. The polarizing owner found himself as the number one target of A's fans this past season as the club's supporters were constantly demanding that Fisher sell the team.

A number of organized protests and events throughout the year did not stop John Fisher, in fact, instead of selling the club, he agreed to relocate the Athletics to Las Vegas. 2024 will be the final season for the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum, with the franchise hoping to have their new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip open by 2028.

In a recent press conference, Fisher addressed the media regarding the franchise's move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The polarizing owner claimed that he did everything in his power to keep the team in Oakland, but was unable to do so. He also mentioned how excited they were to bring a baseball team to Las Vegas.

John Fisher's comments about doing everything in his power to keep the club in Oakland have not gone over well among fans. Many disgruntled fans, not only of the Oakland Athletics but of baseball in general, have taken to social media to call out Fisher, calling him one of the biggest liars in the MLB.

Frustrated fans have called the Oakland Athletics a number of choice words, including charlatan, liar, and fraud. It's safe to say that Fisher was correct in saying that no matter what he said, he could not help those Oakland Athletics fans who are upset about the franchise moving.

Baseball fans who support other clubs have taken to social media to share their empathy for Oakland Athletics fans. Many have said that John Fisher's words and actions were classless and that the fanbase deserves better than this.

The self-proclaimed San Francisco Giants fan drew more ire from fans by removing the club from the Bay Area, something that fans believe was another of his many poor decisions.

Some fans are worried that John Fisher will pull some of the same moves in Las Vegas

It's been well documented that during Fisher's tenure with the Oakland Athletics, he has been one of the most frugal owners in the MLB. His track record of constantly shedding team payroll has seen the once proud organization become one of the worst in the MLB.

Stars such as Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, and Matt Chapman were all traded away from the team as a means of lowering the team's payroll. This is something that some baseball fans are worried that Fisher will continue to do with the new Las Vegas franchise.

