“Join the UFC or WWE”; “Bro thinks he’s a professional boxer” - MLB fans react to Tommy Pham’s bold statement after collision with William Contreras

Tommy Pham is coming off an unforgettable night in his MLB career against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pham had a heated exchange of words with Brewers catcher William Contreras when trying to reach home plate. His postgame comments have drawn reactions from fans.

The White Sox trailed the Brewers in the eighth inning as Pham tried to score with a shallow flyball. However, Christian Yelich cut off his play with a strong throw. Pham had no other option but to collide with Contreras, who seemed to be blocking the plate.

The veteran slugger exchanged words with Contreras, and the White eventually lost the game with a 6-3 final score. During his postgame interview, Pham said (via MLB.com):

"There's a reason I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason. I'm prepared to f*** somebody up."

This caught the attention of MLB fans, who are always known to speak their minds. They called out Pham for his words. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Because you want this dude just waiting to fight to be around. It’s cool if you can fight but you shouldn’t want somebody to fight in baseball. Join the UFC or WWE and find out how tough you aren’t lol," wrote one fan.

"Bro thinks he’s a professional boxer, relax Mike Tyson," another fan added.

"Check for steroid rage. Odd anger problem," one fan wrote.

Comments continued to pour in as fans reacted negatively toward Pham's comment.

"Tommy Pham just tries to make enemies with everyone at this point," one fan chipped in.

"It’s also the reason you’ve played for 8 teams," one fan chimed in.

"Probably should do more baseball in the off season just saying," added another.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy praises Tommy Pham despite argument with Contreras

After the incident, Tommy Pham looked like the one to blame for his comment. However, Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised the 36-year-old despite his argument with Contreras. Murphy said he knows that Pham is being criticized, but he is a tough competitor.

"I like Tommy Pham. He's been criticized, I know, for a number of things, but he plays with intensity and competes hard," Murphy said (via MLB.com).

As for Contreras, he mentioned that his focus was on winning the game. He said that the incident with Pham helped the team stay positive and push forward to secure a victory.

