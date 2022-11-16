The New York Yankees are the most popular team in the MLB — and with their large fanbase, it can be either a blessing or a curse. It was recently reported that highly touted reliever Stephen Ridings was claimed off the New York Yankees waivers by none other than their intercity neighbors, the New York Mets.

New York Yankees @Yankees Earlier today, RHP Stephen Ridings was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. Earlier today, RHP Stephen Ridings was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.

Ridings didn't play through the 2022 season in the majors due to a right shoulder impingement but made appearances in two games for Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In his 2021 cameo appearance, he showed glimpses of his potential in five games of play after posting a 1.80 ERA and fanning seven of the 20 hitters he faced.

Yankees fans couldn't hide their frustration upon hearing the news as the young reliever could have been a vital piece in the team's oft-injured bullpen.

One fan stated:

"Joke of a franchise"

Another lamented the situation:

"The winter of our discontent has begun"

Some fans even compared Ridings' case to that of Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock played in the Yankees' minor league system before being selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. The young hurler then became a vital piece for the Red Sox pitching crew and has a 12-6 record with a 2.73 ERA for Boston in his two seasons with the club.

Brandon Nimmo being monitored by the New York Yankees

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets - Game 2.

In what could be an interesting move, the Yankees might just claim a player off the New York Mets. It is reported that the team has reached out to Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo had a respectable campaign wherein he batted .274/.367/.800 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs for the 101-win Mets team.

The Yankees are yet to reach an agreement with superstars Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi, and are exploring the market for first-team quality outfielders after Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks struggled in the outfield last season. The only locked-in spot who will regularly play the outfield is 2021 Gold Glover and New York native Harrison Bader.

It has been rumored that the Bombers might sign either Nimmo, Benintendi, or NPB superstar Masataka Yoshida to fill the gap in the outfield.

