On May 12, it was announced that Jimmy O'Brien of Jomboy Media would be laying off 10% of the workforce at Jomboy HQ. The move came as a surprise to many as the popularity of the outlet only continues to soar.

For years, MLB fans looked to Jimmy O'Brien, the founder of Jomboy Media, for some of the most entertaining baseball content around.

The New York Yankees fan-extraordinaire is known for his original lip-reading of on-field events, humourous delivery, and content that is not found in more traditional sports media outlets.

While usually impartial and hilarious, Jomboy Media and O'Brien himself are not immune to biases. Now, some are reminding Jomboy of their past indiscretions after the big announcement.

One fan took took particular aim at some of Jomboy's past stances on controversial issues within the wider MLB, and appeared to question the credibility of the outlet based on them.

Jomboy Media was instrumental in deciphering the details of the 2017-2018 Houston Astros scandal. Throughout the season, including their 2017 World Series run, the Astros were caught out employing a number of measures, such as banging on a massive bin, to key in Astros hitters of possible pitch selections by opposing pitchers.

asshat @basedbaIIs @BronxBmbrz @AceofYankees it's not the fact that he helped expose it, if it wasn't him it would've just been someone else. As an Astros fan, it's the fact that he pushed the whole buzzer narrative that people still believe even though it's been debunked by multiple people. I don't hate him/the company tho @BronxBmbrz @AceofYankees it's not the fact that he helped expose it, if it wasn't him it would've just been someone else. As an Astros fan, it's the fact that he pushed the whole buzzer narrative that people still believe even though it's been debunked by multiple people. I don't hate him/the company tho

The fan accussed the publication of advancing the "debunked" buzzer narrative, and continuing to espouse views on it, despite there not being any solid evidence.

Although Jomboy played a big role in cracking the case, the outlet continued to advance theories, without concrete evidence, that Astros players were wearing buzzers. A widely speculated clip of Astros star Jose Altuve coming into home after a 2019 ALCS walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in which he appears to be warning teammates that he is wearing something, was used as primary evidence.

Jomboy Media is proof that passions can affect objective reporting

The MLB found independently that the Astros were not employing any dishonest tactics, much less the wearing of buzzers, during the 2018 season. While Jomboy is one of the most well-known voices in modern baseball, it appears that, at least this time, he allowed his hatred of a key rival to cloud his better judgement.

