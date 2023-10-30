Jon Gray has been named the Game 4 starter for the Texas Rangers. The pitcher had a bit of an up and down season during the regular season, posting an ERA over 4 after he had it around the 2.50 range for a portion of the year. He was then injured, but returned in the ALCS and had one outing.

Fans aren unsure of how to feel with the decision. While the Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to run with a bullpen game for the crucial fourth game of the series, Gray will be on the bump for Texas. Some fans believe it could be a good move. Others aren't convinced he can be effective.

Fans are split on what to expect from Gray when he gets the start. That is similar to how his performances have been split. In the debut against the Houston Astros this postseason, Gray got knocked around a bit.

He only recorded one inning with two hits, a walk and one run given up. It was a less-than inspiring outing. However, he came out of the bullpen again against the Diamondbacks, and he pitched 1.2 innings with one hit, no runs and four strikeouts.

Jon Gray pitching in key matchup of World Series

Jon Gray has been tabbed Texas' starter for Game 4. Game 3 has yet to be played, but it will be a crucial one regardless of its predecessor's result. If the Diamondbacks win, then Gray is tasked with tying the series back and avoided a 3-1 hole.

Jon Gray will get Game 4

If Texas wins, then Gray will be asked to extend its lead and put it on the literal brink of its first-ever World Series title. Either way, it's vital.

Gray will want to win and then turn the ball over to Nathan Eovaldi. If he can do so, then that guarantees that Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery will get another start each unless Texas wins in five.

That's a tall task, and some fans believe Gray is up to it. Others are worried he might implode and cost them.