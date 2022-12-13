Even though the New York Yankees have already signed Aaron Judge, it looks like they are still in the running to sign Carlos Correa. According to one MLB observer, the former World Series champion could sign with New York. New York's current payroll, which includes Judge, is just under $250 million.

After suffering a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Astros in the ALCS, New York want to make a statement. Correa would undoubtedly be a good improvement. Correa has a .279 career batting average, 155 home runs, and 553 RBIs. Last season, the former Rookie of the Year hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI for the Twins.

MichiganYankees (Not a reporter) @MichiganYankees Heyman: "The Yankees do like Correa as a player, but they are having a hard time seeing a fit, either financially or on the field." Heyman: "The Yankees do like Correa as a player, but they are having a hard time seeing a fit, either financially or on the field."

The Yankees want Carlos Correa to add a bit more depth to their roster

New York have already secured the signature of Aaron Judge, who was their prime target this offseason. They have the option of playing Oswaldo Peraza in the infield, but they want more depth at every position on their roster. New York have pinpointed Carlos Correa as the prime target to complete their roster. He would fill the void in the infield, as Correa is both an exceptional defensive player as well as a brute hitter.

Everton Fan 2022 @EvertonFCNews21 MLB RUMORS: The Yankees are interested in Carlos Correa, but there is a catch nbanewsnow.com/mlb-rumors-the… MLB RUMORS: The Yankees are interested in Carlos Correa, but there is a catch nbanewsnow.com/mlb-rumors-the…

It's undoubtedly just conjecture at the moment. However, if New York were to sign Correa, it would not only improve their shortstop situation but also fundamentally alter how Correa and the Astros are perceived in New York. The Astros defeated New York in the 2017 ALCS, and a sign-stealing incident was eventually made public.

New York have the chance to make amends now that Correa is a free agent once more. Volpe and Peraza are good players, but there is no assurance that they will ever achieve Correa's level of success. If they were to sign Correa, it would also make it possible to deal one of those top prospects to fill other needy spots.

As such, the Bronx Bombers might still be considering signing him this season. According to reports, the Yankees have spoken with Carlos Correa. Though he likely wants a contract worth more than $200 million, which could be a stumbling block.

