Jon Singleton had a comeback to remember for the Houston Astros. The infielder made his Astros debut this season at home at Minute Maid Park against the Los Angeles Angels, where he cracked two home runs to propel them to an 11-3 win.

Singleton had eight years and 13 days between his last home run. The man from California had a tough initial spell with the major leagues as part of the Astros organization. After two years, he was DFA'd to the minors before disaster struck for him on a personal level.

Singleton was suspended for 100 games as a result of continuous substance abuse. He was released by the Astros in the middle of his suspension with immediate effect. Having no suitors for his name in any roster, the first baseman hopped over to ply his trade in Mexico.

After a brief spell, he came back to the MLB as part of the Milwaukee Brewers franchise this season before eventually being traded back to his original club.

The game against the Angels was a historic one as the 31-year-old struck two dingers in back-to-back innings for a five-RBI night. Singleton went 3-4 with one walk and a single as he returned to usual surroundings.

“It’s a great feeling,” Singleton said. “It’s a place that kind of feels like home.”

Jon Singleton's first multi-homer game attracts applause from manager and teammates

Manager Dusty Baker specifically singled out Jon Singleton's performance after the game.

“That was a great night,” Baker said. “That’s a long time between big league homers. The guys were happy for him and wanted him to get another one, but we’ll take whatever we can get.”

Even teammate Justin Verlander was all praises for the left-handed batter.

“I’m really happy for him today,” Verlander said. “Obviously, it’s been a long road and finding himself back in the big leagues and having a game like today, really special.”

Everyone will be hoping that Singleton only evolves as a player from hereon.