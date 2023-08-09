Jonah Heim Injury Update: Latest health status and recovery period for Rangers star rookie

The Texas Rangers are amidst a purple patch in the MLB, and the fans have another reason to cheer as catcher Jonah Heim is nearing an accelerated return.

Fans feared a premature end to Heim's season when the catcher suffered a wrist injury against the Houston Astros on July 27. He tore a tendon sheath in his left wrist, fueling talks of season-ending surgery.

However, the 28-year-old has made a hastened recovery on the sidelines and could feature in the Rangers' lineup by next week. The 2023 All-Star took a few swings off, hitting instructor Tim Hyers on Tuesday for the first time since his injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heim also ran bases, throwing and catching the ball without discomfort. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy updated on the star catcher's return in his weekly appearance on 'The K&C Masterpiece.'

“I’ll tell you, it’s encouraging with Jonah, it really is,” Bochy said. “He caught, he’s swinging the bat, jeez, I mean he's letting it go too. I don't know what the timetable is, but it's been really accelerated to the point where I’m not going to be surprised once we get home if he’s not knocking on the door as far as getting some playing time or getting back in there.”

The Texas Rangers have coped well despite Jonah Heim's injury

Heim was enjoying his career-best season and had 14 home runs and 70 RBI. He has missed 12 games since his injury, but the Rangers have not felt his absence as Texas are currently on a 9-game winning streak.

Mitch Garver and Sam Huff are sharing starts behind the plate in Heim's absence and have done relatively well. The Rangers also traded in Austin Hedges at the MLB trade deadline to bolster the roster.

Meanwhile, Boch's side are not taking any chances with Corey Seager's injury. The 29-year-old shortstop was rested for the game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday as he returned from the injured list just a week ago.

“It’s really amazing how he’s able to do some things he’s doing right now with that,” Bochy said. “If he needs a day, we said that going in we were going to give it to him. And we’re sticking with the plan.”

Texas are eyeing a series sweep against the Athletics on Wednesday, stretching their winning streak to 10 games after dismantling them in the previous two matches.