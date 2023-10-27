Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim spoke to reporters ahead of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and admitted that they are capable of some strong running between the bases. While both teams were impressive in their respective Championship Series victories, the Diamondbacks have shown some especially strong running which has helped them reach so far this season.

Jonah Heim was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2013 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics in 2020. He was traded to the Rangers ahead of the 2021 season and settled well into the team in his rookie season there. He made his first All-Star appearance this year and has been a huge player for the Rangers in the regular season as well as the postseason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have earned a reputation as a running team after making some clinical plays through some strong running between the bases over the postseason. They were not the favorites in their NLCS encounter against the Phillies and their preferred style of creating havoc has taken them to the World Series. Hence, it is no wonder that Heim is wary of their running and made it clear ahead of their first game tomorrow:

"We know the type of team they are. They like to cause havoc on the bases and score any way they can."

Rangers' catching coach backs Jonah Heim to win World Series

The Texas Rangers prepare to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in their first World Series appearance since 2011. As we gear up for the series, Rangers catching coach Bobby Wilson spoke on MLB Radio and expressed high praise for Jonah Heim. Wilson believes that Heim deserves to win the Golden Glove award this year and also hopes a World Series title will cement the Rangers catcher as one of the all-time great catchers in the history of the franchise.