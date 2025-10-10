  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Jonathan Aranda's wife Milka poses in a teal one-piece swimsuit, completing her look with a flowy, sheer white sarong

Jonathan Aranda's wife Milka poses in a teal one-piece swimsuit, completing her look with a flowy, sheer white sarong

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 10, 2025 19:03 GMT
Jonathan Aranda
Jonathan Aranda's wife Milka poses in a teal one-piece swimsuit [Image Source: Getty]

Jonathan Aranda had his career-best season in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection. However, the Tampa Bay Rays lagged behind their American League East rivals, three of whom, the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays, made it to the postseason.

Ad

With the offseason beginning early, Aranda is enjoying his time with his wife, Milka, and their daughter, Regina Sofia. On Friday, Aranda's wife, Milka, shared a three-snap Instagram post, highlighting her stylish swimsuit look.

The cover image featured her in a teal one-piece swimsuit paired with a sheer white sarong tied around her waist. The swimsuit featured a ruched design with a circular gold ring in the center.

To complete the look, Milka accessorized with sunglasses, which she pulled slightly down her eyes for a confident, fashionable pose.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Unlike the first photo, where she gazed directly into the camera, the second captured her from a slightly elevated angle, looking over her shoulder with her back mostly turned toward the lens.

The third and final image of the post was of the Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida. The all-inclusive day resort is known for its unique animal encounters and lush tropical atmosphere. Guests can swim with dolphins, snorkel with tropical fish and rays, and hand-feed exotic birds.

Ad

Jonathan Aranda's wife Milka pens a heartfelt tribute to the Rays star

Although the Tampa Bay Rays missed the postseason, Jonathan Aranda enjoyed individual success. He was among the three All-Stars from the team this year, the others being Brandon Lower and Junior Caminero.

Aranda's wife, Milka, was a constant source of support for him throughout the season. On Thursday, she recapped the 2025 season through an Instagram video post.

Ad
"Between stadiums, suitcases and hugs... we lived a season we will always remember 🥹 16 tours, 30 flights, and thousands of memories that teach us that home isn't always a place, but the people you share the road with 💗," she captioned the post [Translated from Spanish].
"Baseball takes us away, but love and family always bring us back home 🤍We are so proud of you and all you accomplished this year!! [Jonathan Aranda[ ❤️Ready for what’s to come next season🤩⚾️," she added.
Ad

Aranda's 2025 season included a significantly higher batting average, home run total, and runs batted in compared to his previous MLB seasons. Over 422 plate appearances, he recorded 14 home runs, a .316 batting average, and a 3.4 WAR.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications