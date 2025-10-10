Jonathan Aranda's wife Milka poses in a teal one-piece swimsuit, completing her look with a flowy, sheer white sarong

Jonathan Aranda had his career-best season in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection. However, the Tampa Bay Rays lagged behind their American League East rivals, three of whom, the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays, made it to the postseason.With the offseason beginning early, Aranda is enjoying his time with his wife, Milka, and their daughter, Regina Sofia. On Friday, Aranda's wife, Milka, shared a three-snap Instagram post, highlighting her stylish swimsuit look.The cover image featured her in a teal one-piece swimsuit paired with a sheer white sarong tied around her waist. The swimsuit featured a ruched design with a circular gold ring in the center.To complete the look, Milka accessorized with sunglasses, which she pulled slightly down her eyes for a confident, fashionable pose. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnlike the first photo, where she gazed directly into the camera, the second captured her from a slightly elevated angle, looking over her shoulder with her back mostly turned toward the lens.The third and final image of the post was of the Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida. The all-inclusive day resort is known for its unique animal encounters and lush tropical atmosphere. Guests can swim with dolphins, snorkel with tropical fish and rays, and hand-feed exotic birds.Jonathan Aranda's wife Milka pens a heartfelt tribute to the Rays starAlthough the Tampa Bay Rays missed the postseason, Jonathan Aranda enjoyed individual success. He was among the three All-Stars from the team this year, the others being Brandon Lower and Junior Caminero.Aranda's wife, Milka, was a constant source of support for him throughout the season. On Thursday, she recapped the 2025 season through an Instagram video post.&quot;Between stadiums, suitcases and hugs... we lived a season we will always remember 🥹 16 tours, 30 flights, and thousands of memories that teach us that home isn't always a place, but the people you share the road with 💗,&quot; she captioned the post [Translated from Spanish].&quot;Baseball takes us away, but love and family always bring us back home 🤍We are so proud of you and all you accomplished this year!! [Jonathan Aranda[ ❤️Ready for what’s to come next season🤩⚾️,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAranda's 2025 season included a significantly higher batting average, home run total, and runs batted in compared to his previous MLB seasons. Over 422 plate appearances, he recorded 14 home runs, a .316 batting average, and a 3.4 WAR.