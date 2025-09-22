Jonathan Aranda and wife Milka make a splash together in chic black swimwear and hot red nails

Jonathan Aranda's wife, Milka, posted about the couple's downtime over the weekend. Known for sharing bold and fashionable outfits, on Sunday, she shared a snapshot, capturing herself in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit.Milka posed in front of a mirror inside a modern dining area. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline with white accents. Her nailwork also shines through. She opted for a bold red manicure that perfectly complemented the black swimsuit.Moments later, she posted a photo from the pool, capturing her in the black swimwear with the Tampa Bay Rays star lounging inside the pool.Milka's Instagram storyJonathan Aranda and Milka dated for over a year before tying the knot. The couple announced their gender reveal in Aug. 2023 at the MLB ballpark where Aranda pops a ball, resulting in pink powder, suggesting they were welcoming a daughter.&quot;Our world is painted pink!! 💗 We wait for you with all the illusion of the world. We love you, Queen Sofia 👑&quot; she captioned the post. &quot;Thank you so much to the Rays families for being there in such a special time for us, and thank you to the photographers and videographers for making this even more beautiful! 🥰🙏🏻.&quot;Thank you very much to the Rays families for being there in such a special moment for us, and thanks to the photographers and cameramen for making this even more beautiful! 🥰🙏🏻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Jan. 2024, they finally welcomed their daughter, Regina Sofia.Jonathan Aranda’s wife Milka teases big news with sweet &quot;home&quot; revealBefore sharing the poolside photo, earlier in the day, Milka teased something big. She posted a photo of a wooden cutting board, in which the word &quot;home&quot; is engraved. It also featured a heart, the outline of Florida and the names &quot;Jonathan &amp; Milka 2025.&quot;She captioned the image:&quot;am I dreaming? 🥹❤️.&quot;Milka's Instagram storyEarlier this season, Jonathan Aranda was accompanied by his wife, Milka, at the All-Star red carpet in Atlanta. Aranda is hitting .316 to go along with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs this season.