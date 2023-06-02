Jonathan India Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Reds star in center of Twitter war

Cincinnati Reds star Jonathan India has found himself in the middle of a Twitter war, yet he has nothing to do with it. The online dispute is between Kirk Herbstreit and Ken Rosenthal, as Herbstreit took offense to Rosenthal's tweet about India potentially being moved in the wake of the Elly De La Cruz hype.

Kirk Herbstreit @KirkHerbstreit Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal theathletic.com/4559502/2023/0… Fascinating situation developing in Cincinnati. Elly De La Cruz is coming soon, potentially leaving the Reds’ leader, Jonathan India, without a clear spot. Story with @ctrent Fascinating situation developing in Cincinnati. Elly De La Cruz is coming soon, potentially leaving the Reds’ leader, Jonathan India, without a clear spot. Story with @ctrent. theathletic.com/4559502/2023/0… This team hasn’t had a leader that pushed his teammates every day since Scott Rolen left in 2012 and we finally have that guy and you write this article??? India’s value goes far beyond the numbers. As excited as we all are about the young talent coming up India needs to be the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This team hasn’t had a leader that pushed his teammates every day since Scott Rolen left in 2012 and we finally have that guy and you write this article??? India’s value goes far beyond the numbers. As excited as we all are about the young talent coming up India needs to be the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"This team hasn’t had a leader that pushed his teammates every day since Scott Rolen left in 2012 and we finally have that guy and you write this article??? India’s value goes far beyond the numbers. As excited as we all are about the young talent coming up India needs to be the ROCK and catalyst for years to come. Put De La Cruz in the OF and move on." - @KirkHerbstreit

Herbstreit, a Reds fan, has come to the defense of Jonathan India and his importance to the ball team, even if the statistics don't back it up. Rosenthal on the other hand views the Reds' infield prospects as a threat to India's role with the club.

While both sides of the Twitter beef have their supporters, one thing remains clear: the Elly De La Cruz hype train cannot be stopped, no matter who needs to be moved.

Many fans of the club feel that trading India would be a mistake, others want to see Elly De La Cruz brought to the show, even at the expense of their veteran. If the Reds do elect to move him, there will be several teams interested. Here's a look a three potential landing spots for the out-of-favor infielder.

#1 - The Seattle Mariners are the team most often mentioned in Jonathan India trade rumors

The Seattle Mariners may be the perfect fit for India, who could provide the team with a solid infield presence with years of team control. India currently has three years of arbitration eligibility remaining, with the 26-year-old becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Mariners win the West 2023 @RussWho_lio

Reds receive:

Taylor Dollard OR Bryan Woo

Taylor Trammell

Jose Caballero



Mariners receive:

Jonathan India How does everyone feel about a Jonathan India trade? #SeaUsRise Reds receive:Taylor Dollard OR Bryan WooTaylor TrammellJose CaballeroMariners receive:Jonathan India How does everyone feel about a Jonathan India trade? #SeaUsRiseReds receive:Taylor Dollard OR Bryan WooTaylor TrammellJose CaballeroMariners receive:Jonathan India

"How does everyone feel about a Jonathan India trade? #SeaUsRise. Reds receive: Taylor Dollard OR Bryan Woo, Taylor Trammell, Jose Caballero. Mariners receive: Jonathan India" - @RussWho_lio

Last season, the Reds and Mariners made a blockbuster deal that saw pitcher Luis Castillo move to the Pacific Northwest, who's to say that they could not pull it off again? While Cincinnati would likely face some backlash if they trade one of its most popular players, sometimes the business side of the sport forces difficult decisions.

#2 - The Baltimore Orioles could be an intriguing fit for India

The Cincinnati Reds have stated that they are "disinclined" to trade their superstar, however, if the return package is too good to turn down, they would be foolish not to. While the package for Jonathan India would likely be steep, the Baltimore Orioles have some top-class prospects they could use to pry the talented Reds star.

One of those prospects could be Colton Cowser, who currently sits as #29 on the MLB's Top 100 prospect list. The talented outfielder could be too much for the Reds to say no to, while India's addition to Baltimore could help their quest for a deep postseason run.

#3 - The San Francisco Giants could be a dark horse contender to land India

This one may seem more unlikely than the others, but the San Francisco Giants are still in the hunt for the postseason, but the team control in India's contract could make him a key piece to keeping themselves competitive immediately.

Matt Faulcon @matt_deuce Here’s my official petition to Farhan to have the Giants trade to acquire Jonathan India Here’s my official petition to Farhan to have the Giants trade to acquire Jonathan India

"Here’s my official petition to Farhan to have the Giants trade to acquire Jonathan India" - @matt_deuce

One of the reasons why the Giants could be a trade destination for India is the plethora of prospects that San Francisco could package to the Cincinnati Reds. The Giants have two prospects inside the MLB's Top 100 list, Kyle Harrison and Marco Luciano, that could be a part of a deal for Jonathan India.

