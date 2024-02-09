Jonathan India Update: Former Rookie of the Year avoids arbitration to sign $8,800,000 contract with Reds

The Cincinnati Reds and star infielder Jonathan India have reportedly reached an agreement on a two-year, $8,800,000 contract extension. As a result of the two-year extension, the two parties will avoid going to arbitration. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, India's 2205 salary could see a bump based on a number of milestones he could hit in 2024.

Expand Tweet

"Jonathan India’s 2025 base salary escalates based on performance in 2024: $400K 400 PA/98 games started, $400K 450 PA/111 games started, $400K 500 PA/124 games started, $400K 550 PA/137 games started, $450K 600 PA/150 games started (Max escalator $2.05M for a $7.05M max base salary)" - @Feinsand

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Feinsand also reports that the former Rookie of the Year's new contract features a number of bonuses based on any potential All-Star selections or award votes. Jonathan India will have one more year of arbitration eligibility during the 2025-2026 offseason before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent heading into 2027.

There have been rumors over the last two seasons about the Cincinnati Reds potentially trading away the star infielder, however, the 27-year-old remains a member of the team. That being said, this new contract extension does not mean that the team will not continue shopping him to interested teams.

Expand Tweet

"Jonathan India ADP 250 over this last week in OC’s. .244/78/17/61/14 in 119 games last season. Won’t take much for him to be playing everyday in a nice LU and even nicer ballpark. Buying all the India stock at this price. And I have. Just my $.02" - @The_Gildz

India remained a solid producer for the Reds last season, while he has been unable to consistently play at the level he did as a rookie, he remains an effective star. Last season, India posted a .244 batting average with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

Jonathan India's value to the Reds extends beyond the statistics

Although India has remained an effective player for the Cincinnati Reds, his value for the club extends beyond the box score. The Reds boast one of the most exciting young cores in the MLB thanks to the likes of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Hunter Greene, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

Due to the youth movement in Cincinnati, India remains an important veteran of the club. This is why many fans of the Reds did not want to see the infielder traded last season. It remains to be seen if he will still be on the team by the time his contract expires, but for the time being, he is signed for the next two seasons.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.