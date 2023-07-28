Jordan Hicks Trade Rumors: Predicting Yankees trade package for flamethrower

The MLB Trade Deadline is only a few days away and the New York Yankees reportedly have one of their main targets: Jordan Hicks. The hard-throwing relief pitcher of the St. Louis Cardinals has been heavily linked in trade rumors with the Yankees reportedly being the most aggressive to land him.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch, contract extensions between Jordan Hicks and the St. Louis Cardinals have not progressed and they have told interested teams that he is available. Among the interested teams are reportedly the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, who are both looking to improve their bullpens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To repeat yesterday’s update: #stlcards do not believe there’s progress on an extension and they are telling interested teams, which include Texas and Yankees, they’ll trade Hicks." - @dgoold

The 26-year-old from Houston, Texas is in the final year of his current contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Given that Hicks is entering his athletic prime, the failure to secure a long-term extension is likely the reason why the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to move the relief pitcher.

It remains to be seen what the Cardinals would be looking for in return from the New York Yankees, however, it's likely that St. Louis will be looking for pitching prospects in return.

The fact that Jordan Hicks is set to become an unrestricted free agent, it's unlikely that the St. Louis Cardinals will not get a top-tier package of prospects. The Yankees could likely send some of their mid-tier prospects such as Sean Hermann or Matt Sauer if they were looking for pitchers in return.

John Brophy @jbrophybaseball



88 MPH CU

88 MPH CU

88 MPH CU

92 MPH SI

88 MPH CH

86 MPH CH From last night's game: Sean Hermann K'd Tucker Toman with 6 pitches. Took an early 0-2 lead, threw 3 nearly wild pitches and came back with an 86 MPH changeup that has good movement. Note that his cutter doesn't "cut".88 MPH CU88 MPH CU88 MPH CU92 MPH SI88 MPH CH86 MPH CH pic.twitter.com/sdvUcx9TLx

"From last night's game: Sean Hermann K'd Tucker Toman with 6 pitches. Took an early 0-2 lead, threw 3 nearly wild pitches and came back with an 86 MPH changeup that has good movement. Note that his cutter doesn't "cut". 88 MPH CU, 88 MPH CU, 88 MPH CU, 92 MPH SI, 88 MPH CH, 86 MPH CH" - @jbrophybaseball

Jordan Hicks' availability could create a bidding war

While there is a chance that the New York Yankees could potentially land Jordan Hicks for a mid-tier prospect or two, the fact that the Texas Rangers are also interested may force the Bronx Bombers to increase their bid.

So far this season, Hicks has been solid for the St. Louis Cardinals. Even though his 1-6 record leaves much to be desired, the flame-thrower owns a 3.67 ERA through 41.2 innings, while also racking up 59 strikeouts.