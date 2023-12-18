Jordan Montgomery Free Agency Update: Yankees discussed 'internally' about a reunion with pitcher, per insider

Jordan Montgomery still has a few takers and the New York Yankees seem to be in front of that line. The pitcher is expected to have a reunion with the club as the Bombers look to bolster their starting rotation, which has been marred with injuries and free agency.

Jordan Montgomery started his career with the New York Yankees, where he played for five seasons, from 2017 to 2022. He held a 6-7 record with 3.83 ERA in 157.1 innings in his final full season with the club. Midway through the 2022 season, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Throughout the offseason, Montgomery's free agency has been linked with a reunion with the Yanks. The Bombers are in need of starting pitchers as they are out of credible pitchers in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole. They are looking to sign Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto for a record fee.

But as per insider Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees will remain in the market for Jordan Montgomery, even if they fill one gap with Yamamoto.

"They’ve discussed a reunion with Jordan Montgomery "at least internally,"" Rosenthal said.

Jordan Montgomery's team using previous Yankees contracts as leverage

As per reports, Jordan Montgomery's agents are using the six-year $162 million dished out by the Yankees for Carlos Rodon as a baseline. Even though Montgomery on paper is no match for the likes, as he has never been a Cy Young contender or even an All-Star, one thing he does have is a World Series title.

Montgomery was highly influential in the Texas Rangers' title win this season. Moreover, if Rodon could have been offered a $27 million-a-year contract last season, the Yankees could very well dish out the same amount for the left-hander, considering Rodon is coming off the poorest of seasons on the mound.

Both pitchers are almost the same age and Montgomery's team will surely be looking to settle any amount close to that sum with a long-term contract in mind.

