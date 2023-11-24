Jordan Montgomery Free Agency: Yankees show genuine interest in resigning World Series winner

Left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery first made a name for himself pitching for the New York Yankees. Now, it appears as though the 2023 World Series champion may be heading back to where it all began.

According to new reports from MLB analyst Jon Heyman, the Yankees have positioned themselves as prime contenders to land the free agent. If a deal comes to fruition, it could mean their rotation will become a lot more competitive.

"UPDATE!! Yankees have legit interest in Jordan Montgomery, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post #RepBX" - Fireside Yankees

A native of South Carolina, Montgomery was selected by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. After putting up a 3.88 ERA alongside a record of 9-7 in his freshman campaign of 2017, Jordan Montgomery finished sixth in that year's Rookie of the Year Award voting.

Over the next several seasons in the Bronx, Montgomery began to garner more attention from the MLB establishment. By 2021, his final full season with the team, Montgomery was a regular, putting up a 3.83 ERA in 30 starts.

At the 2022 trade deadline, Montgomery was dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. 2023 saw the 30-year-old get out to a great start, registering a 3.42 ERA through his first 21 starts. However, by the August 1 trade deadline, it became more evident that the Cards were not making the postseason, and Montgomery was subsequently traded.

"Jordan Montgomery’s final line against the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K. CC: Red Sox, please see above." - Chris Henrique

With his new team, the Texas Rangers, Jordan Montgomery began to throw better than he ever had before. In his final 11 starts of the year, Montgomery put up 2.79 ERA and struck out 58 hitters in 67 innings. He also played an integral role in helping the Rangers win their first-ever World Series.

Jordan Montgomery would be a godsend New York Yankees' rotation

Apart from Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are not sure what their 2024 rotation will look like. Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Frankie Montas are all prone to injury, while Domingo German's off-field issues are becoming more of a problem.

The price tag will likely not be cheap for Montgomery. But by pursuing their former starter, the Yankees have a chance to turn their hopes for 2024 around, which is something they desperately need to do.

