Jordan Montgomery moves on from super-agent Scott Boras after disappointing offseason, signs with Wasserman

It was quite the offseason for World Series champion Jordan Montgomery. After helping the Texas Rangers win their first title in franchise history, Montgomery entered unrestricted free agency in the hopes of landing a lucrative, long-term contract prior to the 2024 campaign.

This did not turn out to be the case, as Jordan Montgomery remained unsigned until March 26th. Instead of the multi-year deal that he was hoping for, the veteran starter inked a one-year, $25,000,000 contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although that salary is nothing to be upset about, it did not come with the years (and security) that the 31-year-old was seeking.

"LHP Jordan Montgomery has hired Wasserman’s Joel Wolfe & Nick Chanock as his agents, per sources. Montgomery was one of the Boras Four, who were unsigned late into free agency. I projected he would get 5 yrs, $106M and he eventually signed for 1 yr, $25M w/Arizona on March 26." - @kileymcd

As a result of the disappointing and long offseason, Montgomery has reportedly decided to switch his representation. According to MLB insider Kiley McDaniel, Montgomery has dropped infamous super-agent Scott Boras, instead joining the renowned agency Wasserman.

Wasserman represents some of the biggest names in baseball, which includes helping Yoshinbu Yamamoto secure the third-largest starting pitcher contract in MLB history. Yamamoto, who had never pitched an inning in the MLB, signed a 12-year, $375,000,000 contract to join the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year contract." - @Dodgers

Some of the other notable clients that Jordan Montgomery will be joining at Wasserman include Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies, Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves, and Jose Berrios of the Toronto Blue Jays.

It remains to be seen if Jordan Montgomery will be the only frustrated client to drop Scott Boras

It was a rough offseason for super-agent Scott Boras. Known for his aggressive ability to secure massive contracts for his clients, this offseason could only be described as a disappointment.

Scott Boras was the agent representing a number of notable free agents this offseason, including Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and of course, Montgomery. After much speculation, all four players eventually signed a new contract, however, they were all for less money or term than expected.

"Contracts signed by Scott Boras clients this winter: Cody Bellinger: 3 years, $80M with opt-outs, Blake Snell: 2 years, $62M with an opt-out, Matt Chapman: 3 years, $54M with opt-outs" - @TalkinBaseball_

