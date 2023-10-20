Jordan Montgomery will be getting the ball for the Texas Rangers in Game 5. After a pair of underwhelming performances from his team, the left-hander has been called upon to stop the bleeding.

Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the August trade deadline, Montgomery has been nothing short of dominant for the Rangers. In the regular season, the 30-year old made 11 starts, pitching to a 2.79 ERA, striking out 58 over the course of 67 innings.

Ahead of his start in Game 5, Dan Plesac of the MLB Network endorsed Jordan Montgomery as his team's best hope to pour fire over the Astros' flame. Game 5 will represent the fifth career postseason start for Jordan Montgomery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

""If anybody can slow the Astros down, this is the guy." Jordan Montgomery outdueled Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the #ALCS. Can he do it again in Game 5?" - MLB Network

A hero of the first game of the ALCS, Montgomery lasted 6.1 innings, shutting out the Houston Astros in his team's 2-0 win over their cross-state rival. Now, the 6-foot-6 ace will be called upon to keep Houston's bats at bay once more.

After winning the first two games of the series in Houston, the Texas Rangers faltered at home. Game 3 saw aged ace Max Scherzer give up five runs in five innings while the Astros blew out Texas 10-3 in Game 4 of the series.

Montgomery will be squarring off against Justin Verlander for the Astros in Game 3. Regarded as one of the best starters of the modern age, Verlander currently owns an ERA of 1.35 across a pair of starts in the 2023 playoffs so far.

Expand Tweet

"Jordan Montgomery strands the bases loaded with a big K! #ALCS" - MLB

Jordan Montgomery ready to be entrusted with the entire 2023 Rangers season

With a the ALCS knotted at 2-2, Montgomery will be bulwark against a potential 3-2 Astros lead. While his track record against the Astros is very encouraging, Montgomery must be ready to face one of the league's most potent lineups.

At very least, Montgomery will be contending against the Astros at Globe Life Field, where the Rangers have performed much better this year. While he may be one of the newest members of the team, Montgomery has the expectations of an entire season on his shoulders as he takes the bump in Game 5.