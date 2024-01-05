Jordan Montgomery Rumors: Insider reveals team expected to be pitcher's 'first choice' over Yankees

The hot stove is sizzling with rumors surrounding free-agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who reportedly seems to be eyeing a return to the Texas Rangers over reuniting with the New York Yankees. According to Insider, Rany Miller, despite the Yankees considering Montgomery their first choice to upgrade the rotation, the left-hander appears inclined towards staying with the Rangers after their World Series triumph in 2023.

Montgomery played a crucial role in the Rangers’ postseason run, fostering strong bonds with his teammates. According to reports, a source close to the situation revealed that Texas is Montgomery’s first choice, expressing his love for the Lone Star state and a desire to continue his career with the Rangers.

As negotiations unfold, Jordan Montgomery, represented by agent Scott Boras, is seeking a contract that surpasses the six-year, $162 million deal inked by Carlos Rodon last offseason. The 30-year-old southpaw, coming off a one-year $10 million contract, delivered a solid performance last season with a 10-11 record in 32 starts, a 3.20 ERA, a 4.1 WAR, and 166 strikeouts in 188.2 innings pitched.

New York Yankees have faced issues in landing a notable free-agent pitcher

The New York Yankees, facing challenges in their pursuit of notable free-agent pitchers, missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and now confront uncertainties in landing Montgomery. Rumors suggest that the Yankees won’t pursue Blake Snell unless his agent lowers the asking price. Left-hander Shota Imanaga and right-hander Corbin Burnes also present challenges due to contract demands.

The Yankees missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto who recently signed a contract worth $325 million with the LA Dodgers.

In an effort to bolster their pitching staff, the Yankees have signed right-hander Cody Poteet to a big-league deal. Poteet, recovering from Tommy John surgery, joins the Yankees’ pitching roster as they remain keen on securing additional arms, particularly expressing interest in NL Cy Young Award recipient Blake Snell.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers emerge as a potential destination where Montgomery could continue his successful stint and contribute to their pitching arsenal. As the offseason unfolds, the Yankees navigate the challenges of securing impactful pitchers, setting the stage for an intriguing period leading up to Spring Training.

