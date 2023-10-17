When the New York Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 trade deadline, the ball club was in a very different state. Now, after having missed the playoffs by a wide margin, the leftie's postseason performance is filling Yankees fans will all sorts of regrets.

After spending a year on the Cards, Montgomery was traded to the Rangers at the 2023 deadline. Since arriving in Texas, the 30-year old has been nothing short of magnificent. Now, it appears as though he may be heading to the World Series.

On a recent podcast, Jimmy O'Brien, founder of Jomboy Media and avowed New York Yankees fan, ripped into his team's GM Brian Cashman. According to O'Brien, the Yankees were a top-tier team when the decision to trade Montgomery was made. In the months following the trade, the Yankees made it to the ALCS, losing to the Houston Astros.

"Jordan Montgomery shutting down the Astros in the ALCS is a brutal look for Cashman and co." - Talkin' Yanks

Moreover, the player that came to New York, Harrison Bader, is no longer even playing for the Yankees. After hitting .240/.278/.365 with 7 home runs and 37 RBIs, Bader was himself traded to the Cincinnati Reds at the 2023 deadline.

Jordan Montgomery's 11 starts for the 2023 Rangers was among the best stretches of pitching he had ever put forth. In 67 innings, Montgomery went 4-2, striking out 58, and pitching to an ERA of just 2.79. However, it has been in the postseason that Montgomery has really proven his worth.

"GOT HIM. Jordan Montgomery gets out of the bases loaded jam!" - FOX Sports: MLB

With the Texas Rangers 7-0 in the playoffs, Jordan Montgomery is 2-0 in three starts. Over that period, the South Carolinian has allowed 20 hits in 17 innings, His excellent performances include a masterful performance in Game 2 against the Houston Astros, in which Montgomery pitched 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just 5 hits as his team took a commanding 2-0 lead.

Jordan Montgomery may be entering the zenith of his career

In his seven seasons in MLB, Montgomery has been seen as solid, but not extraordinary. Although the leftie finished sixth in 2017 AL Rookie of the Year voting, he has never been named an All-Star, and until very recently, was not considered a top-tier starter. Amidst an otherworldly postseason campaign that could very well culminate in a Rangers' World Series win, Montgomery is finally getting the recognition that he has long deserved.