Jordan Montgomery Update: Reunion with Rangers' unlikely after Chris Young's recent comments

Former Texas Rangers star Jordan Montgomery is still waiting for a team to join with Rangers fans still awaiting his return to the franchise. However, the recent statements by the team’s general manager Chris Young make it unlikely that Montgomery will return to the team anymore.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers GM denies the fact that there are going to be any acquisitions at this time of the 2024 season.

“I don’t think there are any additions coming at this point. But I’ve said before we will keep an open mind. I know there’s a number of free agents still out there,” Chris Young said. “At this point, the group we have in the clubhouse is primarily the group. If there is an opportunity to add, we’d certainly be open to that.”

Young also stated concerns regarding the uncertainty of their TV contract which has affected their spending this offseason. While the team has a deal in place for the upcoming season, there is no deal for 2025 or beyond, which is causing problems for the financial stability of the team.

Fans might be disappointed because the Rangers were considered heavy favorites to sign Montgomery. This is especially because the team hasn’t done any big signings this offseason unlike previous years when they spent a lot acquiring star players such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray.

The team has missed out on re-signing Monty and may face challenges with other key pitchers like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer still on IL. There are many teams who may still be in need of a top-quality starting pitcher who can approach Montgomery for the role.

Jordan Montgomery can end up on the Yankees roster

The New York Yankees have been linked to Monty throughout the offseason and his availability on the free market has increased the possibility of a deal between the two parties.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, if the asking price of Montgomery decreases, he could become a viable option for the Yankees. The 31-year-old has spent over five seasons with the Yankees and could prove to be a valuable asset for the team.

