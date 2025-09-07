Jordan Westburg's wife Anna Claire drops 3-word reaction as Orioles’ epic 9th-inning rally seals the series win vs. Dodgers

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg's wife, Anna Claire, celebrated the Orioles' jaw-dropping comeback on Saturday. The game was against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park in Camden Yards.In the ninth inning, Jackson Holliday hit a home run against the Dodgers' ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Holliday became the first slugger to snap a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning since Corey Seager did so against Framber Valdez on Aug. 6 in the match between the Rangers and Astros. Emmanuel Rivera hit a walk-off single, resulting in the Orioles defeating the Dodgers 4-3 in a neck-and-neck match.The victory clip was shared on the Orioles' official page on the social media platform, where the Orioles' teammates celebrate the victory.The caption reads, &quot;PLAY ORIOLES MAGIC RIGHT NOW.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan's wife, Anna, reshared the clip on her Instagram story with the caption: &quot;Let's go O's.&quot;Jordan Westburg's wife, Anna, celebrates Orioles epic victory shared on the social media platform.(Via Instagram)Jordan Westburg was placed on the 10-day injured list after rolling his right ankle during the Orioles' victory in Boston on Aug. 18.Jordan Westburg's wife, Anna, shared a carousel of a trip with partners of Orioles playersOn Aug. 21, Anna shared a series of images from her girls' trip to Nantucket Island. The first image features Anna in a black flowing dress with a neat ponytail. She went on a girls' trip with the partners of Baltimore Orioles players.She wrote the caption, &quot;Nantucket files.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick Vespi's wife Danielle: &quot;So fun!!! Love everything about this!! 😍😍😍&quot;Chayce McDermott's wife Lauren, reacted: &quot;😍😍😍&quot;Rodriguez's wife Madison gushed over the trip: &quot;Loved it!!&quot;Gunner Henderson's fiancée Katherine: &quot;Love love love💗💗&quot;Dallas All-Star cheerleader Claire Wolford reacted: &quot;Girls trip!!&quot;Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Tylor, reacted: &quot;💗👯‍♀️👯‍♀️💗&quot;MLB wives reacted to Jordan's wife Anna's post. (Via Instagram)MLB wives reacted to Jordan's wife Anna's post. (Via Instagram)MLB wives reacted to Jordan's wife Anna's post. (Via Instagram)The tight knot between the Orioles' inner circle is highlighted as their wives share a close bond off the field. Jordan Westburg and his wife, Anna Claire, tied the knot in December 2022 and have been inseparable ever since.