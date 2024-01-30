"Jorge Polanco would solve a lot of issues for them" - MLB analyst backs Twins All-Star's Mariners switch

The Seattle Mariners recently acquired second baseman Jorge Polanco from the Minnesota Twins. The Mariners reportedly had their eyes on Polanco for quite a long time due to his versatility and the overall value he brings to the team.

The 30-year-old could prove to be a valuable asset for the Mariners as he can bat from both sides and can also play multiple positions on the infield. On a recent MLB Network Radio episode, baseball analyst Mark Ferrin talked about Jorge Polanco’s team switch and how he might actually be a good fit for the Mariners.

“They just still feel like they are a position player or too short in that group absolute regular. We talked about Polanco being a fit for Milwaukee,” said Ferrin. “Polanco would solve a lot of problems for the Mariners.”

“They might be able to add Polanco to the mix and he would be a really good fit. He would solve a lot of their issues.”

The Mariners may use the switch hitter as a second baseman but depending on the team’s needs they could also use Polanco for different roles. Polanco missed only 24 games for the Twins between 2019 to 2021. However, due to his knee and hamstring issues, he faced challenges in 2022 and 2023.

Despite the injury issues, the 2019 All-Star batted .255 last season with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs over 80 games. Polanco will receive $10.5 million this season with the Mariners and there is also a club option for $12 million in 2025.

Mariners acquired Jorge Polanco in a 5 player trade with the Twins

The Seattle Mariners got Jorge Polanco in exchange for Gabriel Gonzalez, Justin Topa, Anthony DeSclafani and minor-league pitcher Darren Bowen. Gonzalez is a major acquisition for the Twins with plenty of promising skills at different minor-league levels.

The 32-year-old reliever Topa performed quite well for the Mariners with a 2.61 ERA in 75 games last season. DeSclafani missed the last two months of the 2023 season and had a 4.88 ERA in 99.2 innings. In his first minor league season last year, the 23-year-old pitcher Darren Bowen posted a 3.88 ERA over 55.2 innings.

