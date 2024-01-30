Jorge Polanco Trade: Seattle Mariners sign former All-Star from Twins in exchange for minor league players

In a surprising turn of events, the Seattle Marines and Minnesota Twins have reportedly reached an agreement on a trade that involves sending second baseman Jorge Polanco to Seattle. Accroding to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is in place, and the two teams are finalizing the details.

The trade speculation surrounding Polanco had been buzzing throughout the offseason, with MLB Radio’s Mike Ferrin identifying the Mariners as a potential landing spot for the longtime Twins infielder. Ferrin suggested that Seattle, in need of strengthening their position player group, could benefit significantly from acquiring Jorge Polanco.

The reports gain more weight when considering Jorge Polanco’s performance in the 2023 season. Despite an injury-shortened campaign, the second baseman managed to bat .255/.355/.454 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 88 strikeouts in just 80 games for the Minnesota Twins. Ferrin, in an article from some days ago, emphasized that Polanco would be a good fit for Seattle, solving several issues at second base and deepening their position player group.

The trade for Jorge Polanco involves four players from the Seattle Mariners.

While the return in the trade has not been officially reported, accodring to reports from Ken Rosenthal, the Twins are getting four players from the Seattle Mariners. Two major leaguers and two minor leaguers. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has reported that the trade will involve RHP Anthony DeScalfani and RHP Justin Topa, along with a couple of minor leaguers heading to Minnesota.

It’s worth noting that Twins manager Rocco Baldeli expressed confidence in a trade happening this winter, emphasizing the team’s need for rotational arms. Seattle, with its surplus of young pitchers, is indeed an ideal trade partner for the Twins.

As the Mariners and Twins work out the final details of this intriguing trade, baseball fans await official confirmation and a glimpse into the impact it will have on both teams in the upcoming MLB season.

