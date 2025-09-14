Jorge Posada's wife Laura and their daughter Paulina twin in matching beachwear, vibing to Bad Bunny’s "Café Con Ron"

New York Yankees great Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, and their daughter, Paulina, flaunted matching outfits while dancing to a Bad Bunny tune in a social media post on Saturday. The mother-daughter duo attended a Bad Bunny concert in San Juan, Puerto Rico.Laura shared an Instagram video with her daughter, Paulina, twinning in vibrant matching floral beachwear. The former attorney was dressed in a halter-styled crop top with a long flowy skirt, while Paulina wore the same print with a short skirt and matching halter neckline. They grooved to Bad Bunny's song &quot;Cafe con RON.&quot; Laura captioned the post:&quot;Mother and daughter ready for @badbunnypr @pauli.posada #puertorico.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLaura also shared a glimpse of the event on her Instagram story. It featured Laura posing in front of a neon wall that read &quot;Claro Que Yes! Puerto Rico,&quot; with tropical neon motifs.Jorge Posada's daughter, Paulina, also shared a clip of the event on her Instagram. The clip featured Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performing on stage.Paulina shared a clip, while Laura posted a story. (@Pauli.posada/@lauraposadalifestyle/Instagram)Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, empowers women at the &quot;Days to Shine&quot; event as a public speaker on menopauseFive days earlier, Silver Slugger winner Jorge Posada’s wife shared a glimpse of her presence at a &quot;Days to Shine&quot; conference in the Dominican Republic. She featured as a speaker and enlightened women on topics like menopause and beyond. In the clip, she wore a deep V-neckline red dress.She wrote a heartfelt caption:&quot;Usually, after public speaking, I'm exhausted... but this time it was different: I felt stronger, more alive, more connected than ever.&quot;I presented 'Menopause and Sex: the period is over, not the pleasure,' a topic that many still consider taboo but that we need to bring to light. I went on stage with excitement and nerves, not knowing how the audience would react, and what happened was pure magic: women opened up, participated, laughed, asked, shined. ✨&quot;Laura added that she &quot;will carry this day in my heart forever.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLaura Posada is a certified life coach, lawyer, author and motivational speaker. Beyond her glam world, she is the founder of Laura Posada Supplements, which is fully dedicated to women's wellness and education. Together with her husband, she also leads the Jorge Posada Foundation.