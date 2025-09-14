  • home icon
Jorge Posada's wife Laura and their daughter Paulina twin in matching beachwear, vibing to Bad Bunny's "Café Con Ron"

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 14, 2025 14:40 GMT
Jorge Posada with his wife Laura..(@lauraposadalifestyle/Instagram)
Jorge Posada with his wife Laura..(@lauraposadalifestyle/Instagram)

New York Yankees great Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, and their daughter, Paulina, flaunted matching outfits while dancing to a Bad Bunny tune in a social media post on Saturday. The mother-daughter duo attended a Bad Bunny concert in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Laura shared an Instagram video with her daughter, Paulina, twinning in vibrant matching floral beachwear. The former attorney was dressed in a halter-styled crop top with a long flowy skirt, while Paulina wore the same print with a short skirt and matching halter neckline. They grooved to Bad Bunny's song "Cafe con RON."

Laura captioned the post:

"Mother and daughter ready for @badbunnypr @pauli.posada #puertorico."
Laura also shared a glimpse of the event on her Instagram story. It featured Laura posing in front of a neon wall that read "Claro Que Yes! Puerto Rico," with tropical neon motifs.

Jorge Posada's daughter, Paulina, also shared a clip of the event on her Instagram. The clip featured Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performing on stage.

Paulina shared a clip, while Laura posted a story. (@Pauli.posada/@lauraposadalifestyle/Instagram)
Paulina shared a clip, while Laura posted a story. (@Pauli.posada/@lauraposadalifestyle/Instagram)

Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, empowers women at the "Days to Shine" event as a public speaker on menopause

Five days earlier, Silver Slugger winner Jorge Posada’s wife shared a glimpse of her presence at a "Days to Shine" conference in the Dominican Republic. She featured as a speaker and enlightened women on topics like menopause and beyond. In the clip, she wore a deep V-neckline red dress.

She wrote a heartfelt caption:

"Usually, after public speaking, I'm exhausted... but this time it was different: I felt stronger, more alive, more connected than ever.
"I presented 'Menopause and Sex: the period is over, not the pleasure,' a topic that many still consider taboo but that we need to bring to light. I went on stage with excitement and nerves, not knowing how the audience would react, and what happened was pure magic: women opened up, participated, laughed, asked, shined. ✨"
Laura added that she "will carry this day in my heart forever."

Laura Posada is a certified life coach, lawyer, author and motivational speaker. Beyond her glam world, she is the founder of Laura Posada Supplements, which is fully dedicated to women's wellness and education. Together with her husband, she also leads the Jorge Posada Foundation.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by R. Elahi
