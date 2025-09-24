Jorge Soler's wife Leydis turns up glamor in white ruched bodycon dress at first gala night of Milan Fashion Week

Jorge Soler's wife, Leydis, amped up the glam game at Milan Fashion Week in a Fendi dress. On Tuesday, she shared various posts on her Instagram, giving a glimpse of last night. The post was a clip in which Leydis, with two kids, entered the Bvlgari Hotel in Milano and posed with them.The clip was shared with her photographer, Joseph. In the clip, she wore a white Fendi bodycon dress. The caption reads,&quot;First gala night of the Fashion Week in Milan, having dinner at the @spazio_nikoromito_ristorante with my two angels. 💞” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother post Leydis shared was a clip of opening a welcoming gift from Fendi. Leydis read a letter,&quot;Welcome to Milan Fashion Week, WE FENDI FAMILY.&quot;Fendi gave three different gifts to each one of them: for Jorler, an F1 game; Leysa, a Frozen game; and for Leydis, a black classic Fendi as a welcoming gesture.Leydis wrote a caption,&quot;Thank you @fendi Milano for the gifts for us 🎁 ready for the parade tomorrow Ready for tomorrow #ff #fashionweek #milano&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Wednesday morning, Leydis shared a sneak peek of her walk in the Fendi showroom. She shared a clip on her Instagram story. She wore a dark, fitted knit dress with a statement fur stole, paired with deep, sheer tights, and carried a mini Fendi handbag. She completed her look with caramel brown long boots, which gave a classic yet timeless, luxurious look.Jorge Soler's wife,Leydis,posted a story. (leydissoler1221/Instagram)Jorge Soler's wife, Leydis, shared a carousel of their son's 11th birthday photoshootOne week ago, Leydis posted a series of images on her Instagram. The images feature the 11th birthday photoshoot of Jorler. The mother-son duo wore black suits while Leysa wore a dark-colored, dazzling mini dress. Jorler's birthday was on September 13.Leydis wrote a heartfelt message on the post“For another life if I have everything I asked for 💙You are my amulet 🪬 my complement ♾️@solerjorley @leysasoler #happybirthday #11@vialibrephotographyDon’t miss the last picture @leysasoler laughing at us ending up on the floor lol I can’t carry my baby anymore 🙃” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJorger and Leydis have been together for twelve years, as she shared a clip of her wedding album in March 2023.