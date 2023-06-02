Jose Abreu Contract: Breaking down resurgent Astros star's salary details in 2023

It is safe to say that Houston Astros star Jose Abreu has had a tough start to the MLB season. The arrival of the former MVP during the offseason was accompanied by high hopes for continued success in the Astros camp.

However, things didn't turn out as expected, with the slugger struggling to get going in the first 50 appearances for his new team.

Abreu joined the Houston Astros early in the offseason, signing a three-year, $58.5 million contract. He is currently earning a base salary of about $19.5 million per year until 2025, after which he will enter free agency. His contract includes bonuses for MVP awards, All-Star selections and Golder/Silver Slugger awards.

Jose Abreu has had a glittering career in the MLB with the Chicago White Sox. Since his debut in 2014, Abreu has been named an All-Star three times, winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2014 and the NL MVP in 2020.

The former White Sox slugger joined the Astros after coming off an impressive season in 2022, hitting .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs. This year, however, he has hit only one home run till now and recorded a .217 average.

Jose Abreu shows glimpses of his past self in win vs Angels

While it is clear that former MVP has struggled to get going this season, he has shown glimpses of his past self on occasion. The latest example came when the Houston Astros slugger hit a crucial single to wrap up the game against the Los Angeles Angels.

He recorded his first home run of the season against the Oakland Athletics last week and things have been looking more hopeful for him since then. However, there is still a lot of buzz over his future with the Astros which will likely only clear up with time.

