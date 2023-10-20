The Houston Astros have turned around a 2-0 deficit against the Texas Rangers, and they have José Abreu to thank for it. He put in a sublime performance in Game 4 of the ALCS in Arlington.

The reigning World Series champions registered their fifth successive victory at Globe Life Field, tying the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.

While Astros' Yordan Alvarez has been a force to reckon with in the postseason, it was José Abreu's turn to make the headlines. Abreu belted a blazing three-run homer against the Rangers to give his side a sizable lead in the fourth inning.

“It was important to me to have a really good swing in that at-bat,” Abreu told reporters after the game. “I was trying to put the team in a better position than it already was. The pitch was in the location that I wanted it, and I was able to get it.”

Following his remarkable contribution to his team's commanding victory, José Abreu joked about Alavarez doing all the hitting at the business end of the season.

“He drives in all the runs,” Abreu said with a laugh.

Alvarez continued his scintillating postseason run with a three-RBI game on Thursday night and with Abreu coming to the party, the duo etched their name in the record books.

They are the first teammates to tally four or more home runs and ten or more RBIs in a team's first eight postseason games.

“I use the phrase that both of us couldn’t have missed him," Álvarez said after the game. “I couldn’t get it done, so he was able to get it done.”

José Abreu's heroics draw Astros level with Rangers in the ALCS

The latest offensive output bodes well for the Astros, who are aiming to successfully defend their World Series title. Manager Dusty Baker also deserves a lot of credit for backing José Abreu amid his struggles during the regular season.

“The Houston Astros never give up,” Abreu said. “I think it’s very important to give credit to the guys in this organization that never give up. It was up to us to be able to turn this around.”

The Astros' successive victory has put the pressure back on the Rangers, who had the chance to solidify their 2-0 lead on home turf.