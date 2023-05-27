Jose Abreu Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for struggling former MVP

When the Houston Astros inked Jose Abreu to a contract this past offseason, many thought the defending champions were ushering in a key element of continued success.

The 2020 AL MVP and former Chicago White Sox slugger, Jose Abreu was coming off of a 2022 in which he hit .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs. As such, the Astros believed that he would be a very welcome addition to their already-supercharged offense.

However, things did not pan out as planned. After appearing in 49 games for the Astros this season, Abreu has still not hit a home run. His .217 average is leading many to wonder if he is worth the $58.5 million that the Astros have committed to paying Abreu is worth it. Here are some potential trade spots.

"The Astros have had "internal discussions" about designating Jose Abreu for assignment, sources tell @HollyBaylorMLB" - FAX Sports: MLB

Top 3 landing spots for Jose Abreu

3 Minnesota Twins

The Twins are a team that Jose Abreu knows very well after having spent nine seasons in the AL Central. The Minnesota Twins have desperately tried to revive disgraced first baseman Joey Gallo, and had marginal success. With Gallo's one-year deal expiring, the Houston Astros could attempt to sell Abreu to their pals up north, and potentially get some young pitchers in return.

2 Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies deserve credit for attempting to use a revolving door at first base. Between rookies Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia and vets like Mike Moustakas and CJ Cron, Rockies fans never know who will get the nod at 1B. Although Abreu has never played in the NL, the thin air of Denver may be just what his bat needs. Additionally, the Astros will be able to pluck some prospects from the Rockies in return to secure their own future viability.

Rip Griffin @RipGriffin3 José Abreu maybe starting to get his timing down. 110.1 mph off the bat for this infield single. #Ready2Reign José Abreu maybe starting to get his timing down. 110.1 mph off the bat for this infield single. #Ready2Reign https://t.co/GDj9RiXqkc

"José Abreu maybe starting to get his timing down. 110.1 mph off the bat for this infield single. #Ready2Reign" - Rip Griffin

1 Chicago Cubs

By heading to the Cubs, Abreu will be back in the city he called home for so long. After releasing first baseman Eric Hosmer, the Cubs continue to have plenty of questions at first base. Although 25-year old first baseman Matt Mervis holds promise, the benefits of having a vet like Jose Abreu to compliment him at the position could be invaluable. Moreover, the Cubs have plenty of hitting and pitching that may be very attractive to the Houston Astros.

