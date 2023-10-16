Evan Carter, an outfielder for the Texas Rangers, made an unbelievable leaping grab to deny Alex Bregman of extra bases. Jose Altuve would reach second base twice and be doubled up. He drew a walk to start the eighth inning with the Astros behind by two runs. In the opening game of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night, the Rangers defeated the Astros 2-0.

As Altuve entered the batter's box, Alex Bregman launched a long fly ball to left field. The ball appeared to have gone past the fence after traveling 365 feet, but Carter foiled the home run attempt.

THIS KID IS UNREAL. WHAT A CATCH BY EVAN CARTER: FOX

Altuve reflected on Carter's splendid double play as Astros star's error contributed to Rangers victory.

"I thought the ball was over his head, didn't think he was going to make the play he made," Altuve said after the game. "And then you're just trying to come back to first. That's what I did."

Carter entered the major leagues on September 8 and had never played in Minute Maid Park's eccentric outfield. The youngster was joined on the field by teammates Robbie Grossman, a former Astro, and Travis Jankowski on Saturday.

Jose Altuve has been an ALCS star in the past

In previous ALCS games, Jose Altuve has experienced some extraordinary things. He helped the Astros advance to the World Series in 2019 by hitting the game-winning home run against the New York Yankees. On Monday's game, the veteran was unable to make a significant difference. With the lone walk in the eighth, he had a 0-3 record. As his team attempts to recover, he will aim to make a strong return.

Monday's second game between the Rangers and Astros will be played in Houston's Minute Maid Park. It is planned for just after 4:30 p.m. EST for first pitch.