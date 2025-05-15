Jose Altuve, Christian Walker avoid blame as Astros insider calls out 3x All-Star superstar as Houston’s biggest disappointment at quarter mark

Houston Astros veteran Jose Altuve and newcomer Christian Walker have had tough starts to their season. The two are carrying averages of .256 and .204 with 29 total RBIs between them. However, apart from them, Yordan Alvarez's statistics are also not great as the slugger hasn't made an impact.

The three-time All-Star is currently injured because of a muscle strain. Before the injury, he played for 29 games where he managed just 21 hits from 100 at-bats getting a .210 average with three home runs and 18 RBIs. As per Baseball Reference, he is holding a WAR of -0.4.

On the Crush City Territory podcast, insider Chandler Rome and Tyler Stafford reviewed the team's performance one-fourth into the season. Stafford criticized Walker, while Rome was more critical toward Alvarez.

Rome also picked up on Alvarez's six-year $115 million contract and said that he should be performing better considering the amount he's earning:

"I'm not going to go with Altuve, but I am going to go Yordan Alvarez. I don't think the Astros expected Christian Walker to come here and struggle this badly, but you see it all the time. ... But with Yordan, there's really no excuse.

"He's got to be the guy that carries this lineup, and it just hasn’t happened. You can blame the hand, the muscle strain that put him on the IL, but if he was that hurt, he shouldn't have been playing before they shelved him. He’s slugging .340, hitting .210, with an 84 OPS+. Three homers all year."

He continued:

"That just can’t happen for a guy making the money he’s making — and we’re now getting into the more expensive years of his extension. Especially after trading Kyle Tucker this offseason, letting Bregman walk — the pressure was all on Yordan, and so far he hasn’t responded."

Joe Espada gives Yordan Alvarez's injury update

Yordan Alvarez's injury was initially thought as an inflammation but further evaluation revealed a strain which is expected to keep him out longer. Ahead of their series against the Royals, manager Joe Espada gave an update on the superstar's health.

“He hit in the cages,” Espada said. “(He’s doing) better. Everything’s moving in the right direction. Hopefully we can get him in there in the next few days. He’s really testing his hand.”

If the injury has impeded Alvarez's production, then the Astros would expect that once 100% fit, he will become the same hitter that he has been throughout his career

