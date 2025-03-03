Jose Altuve discloses biggest challenge of playing left field for the Astros

Veteran Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is making a big transition ahead of the 2025 season with the team. The nine-time All-Star, who has been a stalwart at second base for over a decade, is making the transition to play in the outfield.

Jose Altuve will be playing left field for the team after the team added infielders Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker to the roster in the offseason. The two-time World Series winner got a first taste of playing in left field during the Spring Training game on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, Altuve didn't get a single ball hit to him in left field in six innings on Friday. Ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals, Altuve talked about the biggest challenge of playing in the outfield to former World Series winner Cliff Floyd on MLB Network.

I think the biggest challenge is gonna be not talking to anyone you know," Altuve said with a smile. "On second base, I'm talking to Jeremy Pena and talking to the first baseman, whoever's there that day. I'm even talking to the umpires, if someone gets a base, I'm talking to them. I'm pretty sure I'm gonna get some interaction with the fans, we'll see how that goes."

Although he didn't have much to do in his first Spring Training game in left field, the former MVP is confident he'll come good for the team in his new position,

“I feel like I’m going to be able to do it,” Altuve said. “I want to get some action in the games that will tell me where I am. Just keep working and we can improve.”

Jose Altuve acknowledges support from Astros bench

While Jose Altuve had a quiet outing in the outfield on Friday, he was in the thick of the action in Sunday's game against the Nationals. Altuve made an errant throw while backing up Luis Guillorme's error at shortstop in the first inning.

However, the one-time Gold Glove winner made amends two innings later, snagging a hit against the wall in an impressive play. Altuve, who turns 35 next month, appreciated the support of his teammates from the bullpen after his play.

“I saw the ball and thought, ‘OK, this is going to be interesting.’ I saw the ball, saw the fence, I knew they were getting close to each other,” Altuve said. “The last second, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to catch it.’ So it was like boom-boom. The bullpen was cheering for me. They were helping me, too, saying you’ve got room and all. It was great, I’m really happy about it.”

It'll be interesting to see how the veteran superstar handles the pressure of moving to an unfamiliar position during the regular season. Astros fans will hope the game time he is getting in the outfield in Spring Training will be enough to prepare him for Opening Day.

