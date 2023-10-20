Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve had a great outing in his 100th career postseason game in MLB. The All-Star second baseman shined in Houston's 10-3 victory against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, scoring three runs, three hits and one walk in his four at-bats.

Jose Altuve has been a consistent presence in Houston over the years and always comes up clutch in October baseball. In a post-game interaction, discussing his 100th game, Altuve praised the organization and players for their intensity on the field:

"Every time I go out there, I want to give my best," Altuve said. "My teammates, these guys deserve everything. They play hard, they play to win, and I just want to be a part of that."

He even went on to praise the Astros' bullpen for coming out on top in the series-leveling victory against the Texas Rangers.

According to StatMuse, Jose Altuve became the seventh player in league history to play 100 postseason games. He joins Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, David Justice, Manny Ramirez and Yadier Molina in the special October list.

As for the current ALCS series tied at 2-2, the Astros have channeled the momentum and would like to continue in Friday's game against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve's career accolades and postseason stats

The Venezuelan hitter has done it all on the MLB ballpark. Altuve is an 8× All-Star (2012, 2014–2018, 2021, 2022), 2× World Series champion (2017, 2022), AL MVP (2017), ALCS MVP (2019) and has won 6× Silver Slugger Award (2014–2018, 2022). Since 2011, he has been a part of the Astros organization, highlighting his loyalty and commitment to the franchise.

During his career, Altuve has put up an impressive hitting slash line of .307/.364/.471 with an OPS of .834. Moreover, he has also hit 209 home runs in his career. He is hitting .271 with 112 hits, 25 home runs, 51 RBIs and 85 runs scored in 100 games in the postseason in his career.

In the current postseason, he has a .265 batting average with nine hits, two HRs, two RBIs and seven runs scored in eight games in the 2023 postseason.