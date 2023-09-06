Jose Altuve's legend in the world of baseball has had an exponential rise after the Houston Astros' latest series against the division opponents Texas Rangers. The Venezuelan slammed three homers in the second game of the series in a historic 14-1 blowout over the home team.

Altuve has been in good form since the start of the series. The 33-year-old had homered twice in the series opener, another dominating 13-6 win for the defending champions. He continued that hitting streak when he hit three home runs in the first three at-bats on Tuesday.

His first two dingers came against starter Nathan Eovaldi, who was making a return from the IL. Altuve struck a leadoff 406 ft. homer in the first inning before repeating the same feet with a 398 ft. shot in the second.

His twin left field homers were followed up by a 426 ft. home run in dead center against usual starter Dane Dunning who came on in relief in the third innings.

Altuve's three solo shots were part of a four-home-run hitting streak carrying on from Monday and also five in six at-bats. He became just the fourth Astros batter to have consecutive multi-homer games and the first since September of 200 when Richard Hidalgo had achieved the feat.

The veteran second baseman's hot streak was stopped when he grounded in the fifth and struck out in the seventh before being removed from the game.

Fans from all over the globe celebrated Jose Altuve's success as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions:

Jose Altuve capping off another strong season for the Astros

Having missed almost 60 games this season, Jose Altuve has still managed to hit a cycle, 15 home runs and is sporting an average of .321.

His exemplary stats are a testament to his longevity in the Astros lineup and as one of the key figures to the recent spell of continued success.