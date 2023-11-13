After the MLB announced their final candidates at second base for the All-MLB Team of the year, Houston Astros fans strongly backed Jose Altuve for the award. The Venezuelan second baseman is coming off a huge season with the Astros, putting up incredible numbers over the season and some crucial performances in the postseason.

No wonder that the decision for the best second baseman in the league is no debate for Houston fans, who have been extremely vocal on social media.

Jose Altuve was signed by the Houston Astros as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2011. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best hitters in the league and has grown into one of the central figures on the team. He has already won two World Series titles with them over his career and was impressive in their postseason run this year.

While the Astros were the sleeping giants for the majority of the season, they pulled up their socks in the last month of the regular season and booked a place in the playoffs. Altuve posted one of the highest OPS of his career at .915 for the season and even hit for the cycle for the first time in his career.

Hence, it is no surprise that the Astros fans believe that Altuve is the best candidate to make the All-MLB team for the second time in a row.

Here's how the fans reacted:

"Jose Altuve and it's not even close," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Altuve all day," added another.

Houston Astros expected to extend Jose Altuve during the offseason

While the Houston Astros have announced the promotion of bench coach Joe Espada to the role of manager, they still have some important work ahead of them in the MLB offseason.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are two big-name players who will reach the end of their contract with the Astros in 2024. Thus, while the Houston front office is not expected to make a big splash in the market, they may have to make some huge investments internally. Both players are represented by the same manager, who showed confidence in the team's willingness to extend but didn't offer a timeline of any expected development.