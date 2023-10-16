Jose Altuve made a critical error in the first game of the ALCS as the Houston Astros fell 2-0 to the Texas Rangers. The second baseman was out on a double play that resulted in the defending champions being unable to have a runner on base.

The incident happened in the eighth inning. Altuve had led off the innings with a walk. Alex Bregman came to the box and hit a deep flyball to left field. The ball traveled 365 feet and almost appeared to travel beyond the fence, but the home run was robbed by Rangers outfielder Evan Carter.

As for Altuve, he had advanced towards second base, but as the ball came back from Carter, he made a fatal error. He forgot to touch tag second base before returning to first base. The Rangers infielders noticed the same and reviewed the play to the umpires.

On review, the umpires deemed him out which resulted in a double play. Yordan Alvarez followed Bregman to the box and grounded out to end the innings. Had Altuve tagged up, the Astros would have had a runner on base. With Alvarez's presence on the plate, the tying runs could have been up on the board.

Fans were quite bemused as they didn't expect their leading man and veteran to be making such careless mistakes. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions.

Jose Altuve will look to recreate ALCS magic

Jose Altuve has had some magical moments in the ALCS in the past. In 2019, he had a game-winning home run against the New York Yankees that sent the Astros to the World Series. The veteran was unable to have any significant impact on Monday's game. He went 0-3 with the solitary walk in the eighth. He will look to make a strong comeback as his club looks to bounce back.