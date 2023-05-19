Jose Altuve has almost singlehandedly turned the fortunes of the Houston Astros around. In less than a decade, the team has gone from a laughing stock to a contender year after year.

Growing up in Venezuela, Altuve was always told that he was too short to play. He finally got a breakthrough when the Astros decided to sign him to a $15,000 contract in 2007. Since then, the 5-foot-6 second baseman has made eight All-Star appearances, won an MVP Award, and led his team to a pair of World Series.

It was for this reason that Astros fans were horrified when Jose Altuve exited the game after being hit by a pitch during Venezuela's quarterfinal game against the USA at the World Baseball Classic in March. After undergoing thumb surgery, it was announced that the superstar would be back in the lineup on May 19.

"Tonight, Jose Altuve returns." - Houston Astros

Poised to make his return against the Oakland Athletics this weekend, fans cannot wait. Already, several have taken to Twitter to voice their overbearing excitement at the idea of having their second baseman back.

Jose Altuve was recommissioned into the lineup after a brief rehab assignment that saw his time split between Triple-A and Double-A Houston Astros affiliates.

Currently, the Astros are two games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Although fans undoubtedly expected their team to be in a better position by this time, there is hope that Altuve's bat will awaken the team's offense.

After hitting .300/.387/.533 with 28 home runs and 57 RBIs in 2022, Altuve won a Silver Slugger and finished in the top five in MVP voting. Some fans also hope that Altuve's resinstatement into the lineup will help new first baseman Jose Abreu come to life. Abreu, who won the 2020 AL MVP as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2020, is hitting just .220 without a home run this season.

Mirth around Jose Altuve's return shows how much of a game changer he is

While Altuve may not be popular with everyone, especially not New York Yankees fans, there can be no doubt that he may be the most beloved man in Houston. With his team playing beneath their potential, there has never been a better time for Jose Altuve to showcase what he can do, and why he is held in such high esteem by fans and observers alike.

