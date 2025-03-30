Jose Altuve's wife Neena drops 4-word reaction to Astros superstar making history with his 7th Silver Slugger award win

Second baseman Jose Altuve's wife, Neena, reacted to the Houston Astros star receiving his seventh Silver Slugger Award.

Ad

While Altuve's achievement was announced back in November 2024 during MLB Network’s Silver Slugger Award show, he received the physical award during the Astros’ game against the New York Mets at Daikin Park on Saturday.

The Astros also honored Altuve’s milestone with a social media post, which Neena shared on her Instagram story, captioning it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The grace of God (La gracia de Dios)”

Neena IG (Credits: Instagram/@neenaaltuve27)

Altuve’s seven Silver Slugger Awards are the most ever won by an AL second baseman. His total matches the most by any second baseman, tying Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who won seven while playing in the NL with the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

Trending

In addition to the Silver Slugger Award, Altuve also received a physical award for being named to the 2024 All-MLB Second Team. His wife reacted to this as well, writing:

"The girls' father (El padre de las niñas)"

Jose Altuve shares two daughters, Melanie and Antonella, with Neena. The couple welcomed their elder daughter, Melanie, in 2016 and their younger daughter, Antonella, in 2020.

Along with Altuve, the 2024 All-MLB Second Team also features Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez. This marks Altuve’s second selection to the All-MLB Second Team, with his first appearance coming in 2019. In 2022, Altuve was named to the All-MLB First Team.

Ad

Jose Altuve's wife Neena shared a glimpse from the Mets vs Astros series finale

The Houston Astros opened their three-game series against the New York Mets with a 3-1 victory on Thursday. However, they dropped the second game on Friday, as the Mets won 3-1.

Among the crowd at Daikin Park on Saturday was Jose Altuve’s wife, Neena, who shared an image from the game.

Ad

Neena IG (Credits: Instagram/@neenaaltuve27)

The photo captures a packed ballpark with an Astros player, most likely Jose Altuve, taking his at-bat. Altuve finished the game 2-for-4 with no runs or walks. Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a solo homer in the fifth inning to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Yordan Alvarez then added an RBI double in the sixth inning, extending the lead to 2-1, a score that held until the end, securing an Astros victory over the Mets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback