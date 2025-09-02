  • home icon
Jose Altuve’s wife, Neena, shares romantic moment with Astros star before date night

By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 02, 2025 10:40 GMT
Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six - Source: Getty
Jose Altuve's wife, Neena, shared a couple moment at home before heading out for date night. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their first daughter, Melanie Andrea, in 2016, and their second daughter, Mia, in 2020.

Neena shared a snap with her husband on social media on Monday. The image featured a cozy mirror selfie, where Jose was hugging her from behind and posing. Neena was dressed in an all-black sleeveless top paired with high-waisted denim and a classic Chanel handbag, while Jose kept his outfit casual in a striped tee and jeans.

Jose Altuve&#039;s wife, Nina Altuve, posted her Mirror selfie with her husband on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)
On Aug. 7, Neena shared another post on social media. She wore a Houston Astros jersey paired with white shorts. She completed her look with gold bangles and her hair down while standing on a balcony with an ocean view.

She captioned it "✌️" and added the Spanish song "Mi Fanatica."
Jose Altuve's wife, Neena, celebrates husband's two home runs against the Angels

On Monday, Jose Altuve's wife reshared a story on social media of the Astros' post after beating the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 at Daikin Park.

Altuve&#039;s wife, Nina Altuve, celebrate his two home run and posted on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)
In the eighth inning, Altuve hit two home runs, which gave the Astros an 8-3 lead.

The Astros post featured a clip with the first image, Altuve at the dugout giving a high five to Alvarez. The other clips highlighted Altuve's home runs, while the final frame captured him celebrating his two home runs on the field by greeting Correa, Walker and other teammates.

“To the heavens #TheNextFrontier,” the Astros wrote.
Neena also shared a snap of Altuve from behind in his Astro uniform, taken from the stands.

Altuve&#039;s wife, Nina Altuve, also posted his husband image on her social media platfrom.(Via Instagram)
On the batting field, Altuve has had a strong season with a .274 batting average, 24 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Edited by Bhargav
