Jose Altuve's wife Neena shares snippets of romantic tropical getaway with Astros slugger

Neena Altuve, wife of Houston Astros star Jose Altuve, gave fans a peek into the couple’s tropical escape via her social media. The couple enjoyed a sun-soaked retreat at the beach.

On Saturday, she took to her Instagram to share a story that included a video and a photo capturing the sunset on the beach.

The video and picture in Neena's IG story were followed by a photo of Jose relaxing by the beach with his phone in hand.

Though Jose Altuve maintains a low profile online, Neena frequently shares snippets of their shared life.

In November, they enjoyed a trip to Europe, which included visits to Rome, Italy, and the French capital, Paris.

Neena bids farewell to 2024, and Jose Altuve's 2024 season with the Houston Astros

As 2024 came to a close, Neena Altuve said goodbye to the year with a mix of emotions. On Dec. 30, she shared a post on Instagram to reflect on the year. Neena's post featured a few snaps of her and her family, including her husband, Jose Altuve, and their two daughters, Melanie and Mia

The caption of the post read:

"Thank you 2024 I appreciate the good times and the not so much.. this family is going to keep dreaming ✨. (Translated from Spanish)."

As the Astros undergo roster changes, including the addition of Christian Walker and the uncertainty regarding Alex Bregman, Altuve remains an important part of the team.

Meanwhile, Altuve played 153 games for the Astros in the 2024 season, posting a slash line of .295/.350/.439 with 65 RBIs. He hit 20 home runs and stole 22 bases, as Houston finished first in the AL West with a record of 88-73.

