Jose Altuve's wife Nina captures romantic moment from wine date night with Astros star rocking casual fit

Jose Altuve and his wife Nina enjoyed a romantic wine date night while on their European trip. In the image shared on social media, the Astros star can be seen casually scrolling on his phone while a glass filled with red wine is kept on the table adjacent to him.

The second baseman rocked a white T-shirt with a brown hat. Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from Neena's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jose Altuve and Nina hail from Maracay, Venezuela, and started to date each other before he had signed with the Astros as an amateur free agent in 2007. As per US Weekly, they got married sometime in 2006.

Trending

The duo are proud parents to two girls, Melanie Andrea, who was born in November 2016, while their younger daughter, who was born during the COVID pandemic lockdown in 2020. The family of four reside in Pearland, Texas, where Altuve has been playing baseball with the Astros since 2011.

Although standing 5-foot-six, Jose Altuve is the shortest active player in the MLB. But the Venezuelan possesses brute strength while batting at the home plate and has decent agility defending the second base in infield. He has been the face of the organization for a long time and has won two World Series with them.

Due to his allegiance with the Astros, the organization extended his contract for another five years worth $125 million this past offseason, which will see him play in Houston till at least he's 39.

Altuve finished the 2024 MLB season with .295 batting average, 20 home runs, 65 RBIs and .790 OPS. Currently, he's enjoying his offseason with wife Nina and two kids before 2025 spring training commences.

Jose Altuve's wife Nina shares calming image from Europe trip

Jose Altuve's wife Nina shared an image on social media showcasing a calming environment. A person could be seen sitting on the bench on the lakeside, with beautiful house seen in the background.

Screenshot from Nina's Instagram story

The couple are avid philanthropists and, over the years, have led many charity events to raise money for the needy. In the past, they have teamed up with the Astros Foundation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback