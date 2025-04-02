Jose Altuve's wife Nina reacts to Astros star's bobblehead figurine ahead of gameday against SF Giants

Astros star Jose Altuve has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Nina for over 15 years. The couple had met each other during their teenage years in Maracay, Venezuela, before moving to Houston, Texas after Altuve signed up with the Astros as an international free agent. The couple are parents to two daughters.

Over the years, Altuve has established himself as the face of the organization and has won two World Series titles. On Tuesday, the Astros took on the SF Giants in Game 2 of their three-game series at Daikin Park in Houston. Altuve's wife was in the stands to showcase support for the left-fielder.

Nina shared an image of Jose Altuve's bobblehead figurine ahead of the matchup against the Giants in an Instagram story. She dropped an endearing reaction to the vinyl figurine:

"😍 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Altuve crushed a solo home run over the left field stands. Despite the left-fielder's heroics, Houston lost 3-1 to drop to 2-3 for the 2025 MLB season.

The nine-time All-Star has been enjoying life in Houston since moving from Venezuela in 2007. Altuve and his wife live in Pearland, TX and welcomed daughters in 2016 and 2020.

The couple are involved in many charitable work and are often spotted leading philanthropic drives with the Astros foundation for the betterment and upliftment of those struggling in the community.

Like Jose, his wife is also keen on maintaining a healthy physique and seldom skips her workout routine.

Jose Altuve's wife Nina shared a gym selfie rocking New Balance vest and black tracks

On Tuesday, Nina shared a selfie from a gym facility in Houston, Texas, on her social media story. She was seen rocking a New Balance vest with black tracks.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jose Altuve and his fellow Stros teammates will hope to avoid a series sweep at home in Daikin Park against the SF Giants in the series finale on Wednesday.

