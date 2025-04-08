Jose Altuve's wife Nina reacts to Astros star's home run blast vs. Mariners

Houston Astros' second baseman, Jose Altuve, has been married to his wife, Nina, since 2007, the same year he signed with the Houston outfit as an international free agent.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Melanie Andrea, in 2016 and a second daughter in 2020. They reside in Pearland, Texas and Altuve's wife has been his biggest supporter since he made his big league debut in 2011. On Monday, the Astros opened a three-game series against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Altuve crushed a home run over the left-center field in the top of the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 2-1. But despite his heroics, the Astros lost the contest 4-3. Nina reacted to her husband's home run in a social media story.

Take a look at the image here:

"😍 🤤 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the official IG post here:

"No doubter."

Jose Altuve has started the 2025 campaign on a high, compiling a decent offensive stat line. He has a .359 batting average, with three home runs, five RBIs, and .903 OPS in ten regular season games.

The Astros kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 series victory over the Mets but were then swept by the Giants 3-0. They bounced back with another series victory against the Twins and are now playing a three-game series against the Mariners.

Altuve loves to spend time with his wife and kids during off days from the busy MLB schedule. The family had spent joyous time during the offseason which saw the couple embark on romantic getaways and spend quality time with their daughters.

Astros star, Jose Altuve's wife, Nina, shared a fun snap of her daughter vacuuming the interiors of their car

Nina Altuve shared a fun video on her social media story, which showcased her daughter cleaning the interiors of the car with a hand-held vaccum cleaner.

She captioned the video with a funny caption, that read:

"A good toy."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

After completing the series against the Mariners, the Stros will head back home to play a three-game series against the Angels at Minute Maid Park, starting Friday.

