Jose Altuve's wife Nina rocks casual chic in white tank & black shorts for her workout session in West Palm beach

Houston Astros superstar, Jose Altuve has been married to the love of his life, Nina since 2007. Jose and Nina are proud parents to two girls and together they reside in Houston, Texas where Jose has been playing professional baseball with the Astros since 2011.

After a fairly decent season with his boyhood ballclub last year, Jose Altuve has already begun preparations for the upcoming season of baseball. He is training with his fellow Astros teammates at the Cacti Park in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Nina has tagged along with the star infielder to showcase support and cheer for him throughout the spring training games. In an Instagram post, she shared some snaps from her workout session in West Palm Beach.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Altuve has been a mainstay for the Astros for more than a decade now. He has become the face of the organization, leading them to two World Series crowns in the past eight years.

He will be entering his 15th MLB season this year with the hopes of winning silverware for the ballclub after an early postseason exit last year.

Jose Altuve welcomes the idea of playing left field in 2025

While the searing second baseman has played all his life in the infield, sources close to the Astros camp have confirmed the coaching staff's decision to move their star man to the left field for the upcoming season.

In a media interview during spring training, Jose Altuve reflected on the team's decision to move him to the left field.

"The team gave me the idea to go there. We all talked and we all agreed that it would be a good idea and give the team more felxibility to play other guys everywhere. So, I like it," said Altuve.

Altuve sounded optimistic about doing well in his new role, as he added:

"I feel like I'm going to be able to do it. I want to get some action in the games that will tell me where I am. Just keep working and we can improve."

It will be interesting to see how an experienced Altuve fits into his new role in the 2025 MLB season.

