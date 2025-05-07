Jose Altuve's wife Nina sends sweet message to Astros star on 35th birthday

Ever since Jose Altuve made the move from his native Venezuela to the big leagues, he has been one of the Major League's most exciting players. With nine All-Star caps, an AL MVP award, two World Series titles and a host of other notable honors in his trophy cabinet, the 35-year-old is a bona fide Astros legend.
A constant source of support for Jose off the field is his wife, Nina, who has been right by the outfielder's side ever since the pair were teenagers in their hometown of Maracay. Not much is known about how the pair initially met each other, but it is reported that the pair got married in 2006, when Jose Altuve was only 16.
On Tuesday, Nina Altuve took to Instagram to post a series of snaps of her husband, accompanied by a sweet message, as he celebrated his 35th birthday.
"Happy birthday to the father of my girls 🥳🤣. My love forever ❤️✨" Nina Altuve captioned her Instagram stories in Spanish.
Currently residing in Houston, Jose and Nina share two daughters: Melanie, born in November 2016, and Mia, born in January 2020.
Jose Altuve's wife Nina expresses gratitude to the year gone by, looks forward to what 2025 has in store
In late December, Jose Altuve's better half, Nina, posted some snaps on Instagram of a few remarkable moments from the year gone by. Alongside the images was a sweet message, wherein she thanked 2024 for the memories it provided, while looking forward to what the future held.
"Thank you 2024 I appreciate the good times and the not so much.. this family is going to keep dreaming ✨," Nina Altuve captioned her Instagram post in Spanish.
On the field, Jose Altuve, who is now leading a new-look Houston Astros team into a new era, has enjoyed a strong start to 2025. The veteran has four home runs and 14 RBIs in total so far, with the Astros sitting third in the AL West with an 18-18 record.