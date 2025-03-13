Jose Altuve's wife Nina shares sneak-peek of her cozy Florida moments with Astros superstar

Baseball star Jose Altuve's wife, Nina, is currently enjoying her time in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Altuve is training with his Astros teammates at Cacti Ballpark in spring training. While on the field Jose is attempting to give it all for his boyhood ballclub, off the field, he is spending some quality time with his wife.

Ad

On Wednesday, Nina shared some pictures from a romantic brunch date with Jose in West Palm Beach. She rocked a black dress, while Altuve wore a light blue shirt. In one of the pictures, she also shared a happy mirror selfie.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Altuve and his wife love to travel together and have been on countless trips since moving to Houston, Texas. In June 2022, the couple went on a trip to their home country, Venezuela. Before that, in December 2021, they went on a romantic European tour to Italy, France and Spain, where they visited some of the most famous cities.

Ad

Trending

Most recently, the couple jetted off to Italy and France for a romantic getaway during the MLB offseason in November. Altuve's wife even shared some pictures from their trip on social media.

Ad

Now, Nina is showcasing full support to Jose Altuve during his preseason games with the Astros in Florida. Altuve has played seven games but is yet to find his rhythm at the plate.

His offensive stat line reads: .167, one home run, four RBIs and a .627 OPS. He has managed just three hits in 18 at-bats and has struck out six times.

While the veteran is expected to bring his A-game this season, it is not just his heroics inside the diamond that earns him huge respect but also his many ventures in philanthropy.

Ad

Jose Altuve and Nina have been involved in many charity initiatives

Jose Altuve and his wife have been involved in many philanthropic works over the years. In 2020, the couple collaborated with the Astros Foundation to donate 60,000 free meals to preschool children in Houston.

They also hosted a charity wine event in 2022 to raise money for the needy in the local community. In 2023, the couple initiated toy drives for children in Houston.

They take pride in helping the needy with the abundance of resources at their dispense and are actively involved with the Astros Foundation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback