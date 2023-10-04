Jose Berrios is going into the most important game of the year with a positive attitude. The right-handed pitcher will be called upon in a must-win game for the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series.

The fact that Berrios is facing off against his former team only adds to the drama. The two-time All-Star will return to Target Field for Game 2 of series on Wednesday, a stadium he is very familiar with.

Berrios was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2012 and gradually worked his way up the ladder. He made his MLB debut in 2016 and played with the team between 2016-2021. Berrios was selected to the All-Star games in 2018 and 2019 and was regarded as one of the team's top pitchers before being traded to Toronto in 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per a recent article in ClutchPoints, the 29-year-old spoke about his emotions entering one of the biggest games of his career:

"Going to enjoy it because fans are going to enjoy it."

Over six seasons in the majors with the Twins, Berrios played in 136 games and pitched a total of 781.1 innings. He finished with a 55-43 record and a 4.08 ERA with Minnesota.

Expand Tweet

"'Pitching against old friends and teammates… It’s going to be a fun series.' Jose Berrios will make his return to Target Field as the wild card series game 2 starter for #BlueJays. 'I love pitching in this ballpark.'" - Hazel Mae

The Blue Jays dropped Game 1 of the series 3-1 on Tuesday. Royce Lewis had a big night for the Twins, finishing with two home runs and three RBIs to lead his team to victory.

Jose Berrios has been one of the Blue Jays' star pitchers this season

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios against the New York Yankees in New York

The demotion of Alek Manoah to the minor leagues means Jose Berrios has had to play a bigger role for Toronto. The Puerto Rican has been been a key member of the rotation and has been exceptional when called on.

Expand Tweet

"'You're never out until you are.' Matt Chapman speaks ahead of the Blue Jays' must-win game against the Twins." - Sportsnet

This season, Berrios has a 11-12 record and an impressive 3.65 ERA. He is averaging just under a strikeout per inning with 184 in 189.2 inning and has held opposing hitters to a .241 batting average.

This will be a big night for Berrios who is set to make his first ever postseason start for the Blue Jays. Toronto will hope that his knowledge of the opposing hitters and his familiarity with the ballpark will give them a slight advantage in this vital game.