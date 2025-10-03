  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 03, 2025 06:56 GMT
Jose Caballero’s wife Ana Lilena shares 5-word message ahead of Yankees-Blue Jays ALDS clash (Image source - Analyst Lilena Instagram)

The New York Yankees are headed to the American League Division Series after getting past their fierce rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in the wild card series on Thursday.

The Yankees shut out the Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALWS for a 4-0 win, making it consecutive wins against Boston to eliminate them from the postseason.

Versatile Yankees infielder Jose Caballero's wife Ana Lilena was hyped with the Bronx Bombers setting up a date with division rivals the Toronto Blue Jays in the division series. She shared a five-word caption after reliever David Bednar closed the game in the night.

"Blue Jays, here we go," Ana captioned her story.
(Image source - Instagram)

Jose Caballero arrived in New York after being moved by the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline in July. He finished as the stolen base leader for a second consecutive year and will be playing in the ALDS for the first time in his career.

Caballero's wife shared a heartfelt message for the infielder after the ALWS win on Thursday.

"Faith in God: your first ALDS of many to come. Enjoy every moment, you were born ready for this," Ana captioned her story featuring a picture with Caballero.
(Image source - Instagram)

Jose Caballero featured at third base in Game 1 of the wild card series. He went 0-for-3 as the Yankees slipped to a 3-1 loss. However, they bounced back with consecutive wins to get one over their bitter rivals in the postseason.

