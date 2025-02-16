Jose Canseco & daughter Josie Canseco turn heads at Travis Scott's star-studded charity softball game ft. Ozuna, Amber Rose & others

Supermodel Josie Canseco and her legendary ex-MLB father, Jose, were spotted at Daikin Park in Houston on Saturday as they took part in the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. This was the third edition of the annual event hosted by rapper Travis Scott, who is also a native of Houston, with all proceeds going towards the development of the youth of the city.

The event proved to be quite a star-studded affair, as numerous celebrities took out time to be there for the noble cause. Alongside the Cansecos, some of the names in attendance included NFL star C.J. Stroud, superstar musicians Ozuna and Metro Boomin, and model Amber Rose. MLB stars CC Sabathia and Mauricio Dubon were reportedly also in attendance.

Looking at some snaps from the event, which Josie Canseco later uploaded to Instagram, it appears the charity softball game was a resounding success.

"thank you for having us play for our 3rd year. gets better every time🥎🥎 @cactusjackfoundation @travisscott @kyle_rockin_mclaughlin" Josie Canseco captioned her Instagram post

Josie Canseco enjoys winter retreat to Aspen, Colorado, alongside boyfriend Johnny Manziel

Over the years, Josie Canseco has had experience working with some of the biggest brands in the world, such as Netflix, Armani and Sports Illustrated. With her modeling commitments for various brands and a busy daily schedule, Canseco maintains a strict workout routine to maintain her fitness.

The 28-year-old makes sure to balance her stressful work life with some well-deserved downtime as well. On January 20, she took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, as she and her boyfriend, Johnny Manziel, enjoyed a winter retreat to Aspen, Colorado.

"where the beer flows like wine. where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of capistrano" Josie Canseco captioned her Instagram post

Having played college football for Texas A&M, where he won the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award and Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny Manziel was a highly touted prospect heading into the NFL Draft of 2014. Eventually, Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 22nd overall pick.

Unfortunately, Manziel had a turbulent time in the NFL, failing to impress whenever he was given opportunities. The quarterback was eventually released by the Browns in March of 2016. After a couple of stops in Canada, where he played in the CFL, Manziel ultimately called time on his football career.

Currently, he remains connected to the game as an analyst while also running his own podcast known as "Glory Daze."

