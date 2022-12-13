Former first baseman Mark McGwire admitted to using steroids in 1998. However, his teammate, power hitter Jose Canseco, was once enraged that he didn’t admit using PEDs earlier.

In a 2010 show on ESPN called “The Waddle & Silvy Show,” Canseco spoke about McGwire denying consuming steroids. He said:

"I've got no problems with a few of the things he's saying, but again, it's ironic and strange that Mark McGwire denies that I injected him with steroids. He's calling me a liar again. I've defended Mark. I've said a lot of good things about him, but I can't believe he just called me a liar.”

The discussion arose based on Canseco’s book titled "Juiced." In it, he recounted injecting steroids into each other in the clubhouse toilet stalls before games when they were teammates with the Oakland Athletics from 1986 to 1992.

Jose Canseco & Mark McGwire – an iconic power duo

There was no more legendary power tandem at the bat in the late 1980s and early 1990s than Canseco and McGwire. The Bash Brothers trounced the opposition en route to three consecutive AL pennants from 1988 to 1990, winning the World Series with the Oakland Athletics in 1989.

But Canseco accused McGwire of corking his bat.

While Canseco burned nearly every bridge in his 2005 autobiography “Juiced," McGwire did work as an MLB hitting coach for three separate teams in the 2010s. Though both sluggers' legacies will be eternally tainted by steroid use, Canseco's allegations will always be heartbreaking.

During Jose Canseco’s time with the Oakland A's, he established himself as one of the game's finest power hitters. He was a six-time All-Star and was named Rookie of the Year in 1986 and Most Valuable Player in 1988. Canseco has two World Series rings, one with the Oakland A's (1989) and one with the New York Yankees (2000).

McGwire, nicknamed "Big Mac," played for the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals from 1986 to 2001. He earned two World Series championships, one as a player with Oakland in 1989 and one as a coach with St. Louis in 2011. McGwire was one of baseball's most prolific home run hitters, hitting 583 during his career, which was the fifth in MLB history at the time of his retirement. He presently ranks 11th.

